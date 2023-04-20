Scarborough Fair: New director appointed to run event
A new director has been appointed to run the reimagined Scarborough Fair.
North Yorkshire Council said Julian Caddy, currently chief executive of Brighton Fringe, would take up up his post in June.
He replaces David Edmunds, who dropped out for personal reasons before taking up the post.
The fair, last held in the 18th Century, is being revived as a year-round programme of arts, heritage, culinary and sport events.
It will be funded with £1.2m from the government's Towns Fund and is expected to run until 2026.
Mr Caddy said the project was a "ground-breaking new venture".
"I am both delighted and extremely privileged to be able to help make it happen and can't wait to get started," he added.
Established under Royal Charter in 1253, the original Scarborough Fair drew merchants from all over the world to sell to visitors each August and September.
However, competition and changing economic circumstances left it financially untenable, with the last event held in 1788.
It was celebrated in an old English ballad and came to the attention of Simon and Garfunkel who recorded a version for their 1966 album Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme.
The council's executive member for open to business Derek Bastiman said they were delighted to secure someone of Mr Caddy's "calibre".
"The fair will attract people from across Britain and beyond not only to Scarborough but also North Yorkshire and will cement our reputation as one of the country's top cultural destinations," he added.
