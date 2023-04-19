Harrogate Flower Show: Coronation cloak takes centre stage
A floral coronation cloak is among the royal-themed displays due to be exhibited at Harrogate Flower Show.
The robe has been created by florist Helen James and will be displayed alongside floral replicas of the sovereign's sceptre and orb.
The 2023 event will celebrate the forthcoming coronation of King Charles.
Show director Nick Smith said: "Knowing his passion for and love of nature and gardening, this feels like a very fitting tribute to our new monarch."
The coronation robe was modelled by Rupert North, who also wore replicas of the crown, sceptre and orb, which are kept at Newby Hall in North Yorkshire.
The flower show, which opens at the Great Yorkshire Showground on Thursday, will also feature a floral tribute to the late fashion designer, Dame Vivienne Westwood, who died in December.
