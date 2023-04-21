Scarborough teenager punched and kicked in racist attack - police

Westway near High St, Eastfield, ScarboroughGoogle
Police said the attack happened on Westway near the High Street parade of shops in Eastfield.

A boy was punched in the face and repeatedly kicked while on the ground during a "racist attack" in Scarborough, police have said.

The teenage boy was assaulted on Wednesday between 15:00 BST and 15:30 BST on Westway in Eastfield.

North Yorkshire Police said the attack was being treated as a hate crime "as racist language was aimed at the victim during the assault".

The force has appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

