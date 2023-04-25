Harrogate riding school seeks volunteers to help disabled children
Volunteers are being sought to help children with disabilities enjoy horse-riding in North Yorkshire.
The Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) is holding an open session at Harrogate Riding Centre.
Shona Crichton, head of the Forest School in Knaresborough, which sends pupils for sessions, said for some "the experience of being on a pony is transformational".
No experience of working with children or horses is required, the RDA said.
Each week children from four specialist schools from Harrogate, Knaresborough and Ripon are invited to ride ponies with the help of three volunteers per child.
Ms Crichton said she was "really grateful" to RDA volunteers, adding: "We see children as young as five who have incredibly complex physical and/or learning needs overjoyed at the freedom of movement they can't achieve on the ground.
"Positive mood changes, confidence, social development and building core strength are other vital benefits."
Anyone aged 16 or over can apply to become a volunteer. People are asked to commit three hours on Tuesdays during school terms.
Margaret Flannery has been volunteering for four years at the group, based near Burn Bridge in Harrogate.
She said: "I love it. Where else can I get my steps in for the day whatever the weather as we're in an indoor arena, have a laugh with a great bunch of people, do something different to my normal routine and see what a difference I'm making to the children?
"We really need more volunteers to join us though if we are to keep the sessions running."
The open session is being held between 11:45 and 13:15 BST at Harrogate Riding Centre, Spring House Farm, Burn Bridge, Harrogate. For further details, call Jane, from RDA, on 07786980195 or click here.
