Whitby Leisure Centre tennis courts reopen
- Published
Tennis courts in Whitby have been revamped after laying idle for more than a decade.
The courts at the town's leisure centre have been given a new lease of life with modern playing surfaces, nets and perimeter fencing, North Yorkshire Council said.
New balls and rackets have also been bought for the public to use.
A nearby games area has also been resurfaced as part of a £730,000 project to return facilities into use.
Councillor Simon Myers, executive member for culture, arts and housing, said promoting a healthy and active lifestyle is "a priority" for the newly-created North Yorkshire Council.
He added: "This investment in the tennis courts in Whitby provides modern facilities that can be enjoyed for many years to come by residents and visitors alike. It's a real game-changer for Whitby."
The regeneration was part of phase two of the former Scarborough Borough Council's £730,000 public realm improvement scheme, Project Sunshine, which has brought disused and dilapidated areas back into use.
Children from West Cliff Primary School were the first to play a set on the refurbished courts, while also putting the improved games area through its paces.
Members of Whitby Tennis Club, the Whitby Jets basketball team and sports leaders from Caedmon College organised games and challenges for the children.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.