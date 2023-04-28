York Festival of Ideas: Line up revealed, as tickets released

Festival director Joan Concannon explained: "This year, in recognition of the immense challenges facing humankind, we want to help our audiences to rediscover our shared humanity, to reimagine the cornerstones of our society and rebuild our socio-economic contract both locally and globally. "The festival, as well as our sponsors, are united in a commitment to the importance of sharing knowledge and ideas. Without their outstanding support, we would be unable to deliver so many events for free to our wonderfully engaged and enthusiastic audiences."