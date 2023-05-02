King Charles: Pub crafters make life-size felt model
A crafting group has made a life-sized model of King Charles to hold court in the pub where they meet each week.
The Crafty Booters worked together to make the model of the King at The Boot and Slipper in Barmby Moor, near York, ahead of this weekend's coronation.
Wendy Wilkinson from the group said they had started out aiming to make some bunting, but the project grew.
Last year they made a felted model to mark Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.
The model of the King also has a head made from felt, which creator Mazine from the group said took her about four days to complete.
"I looked at a lot of pictures, caricature pictures, and wanted to bring out his features," she said. "I studied them and built it up from there. I wanted to get the eyes right because if you walk around the room they follow you."
He sits on a throne made by children from a local primary school, making it a "real community effort", the group said.
Wendy said: "It is an amazing collection of lots of work and lots of laughs, he has come together really well.
"He has even got medals, including his Pocklington swimming medal, and other medals that he has won.
"He has got an orb, a sceptre and his hands are all articulated - and because he is in The Boot and Slipper he has got one boot and one slipper on. "People have been really thrilled with it. People walk in and get a real shock, they even bow and curtsey."
The coronation ceremony will be held at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.
The King, who will be crowned along with Camilla, the Queen Consort, will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned there since 1066.
