Polls open for York local elections
- Published
Related Topics
Polling stations have opened across York for the local elections.
Registered voters will be able to cast their ballots from 07:00 to 22:00 BST.
All 47 City of York Council seats are being contested and counting will begin on Friday with results expected later the same day.
People will need to show photo ID before being allowed to vote at the local elections, the government said the measure would stop votes being stolen.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk