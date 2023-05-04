Richmond crash: Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision with car
A motorcyclist has been killed in a collision with a car near Richmond.
The 54-year-old man was riding a blue Suzuki Bandit on the A1608 Reeth Road when it collided with a red Renault Kadjar travelling the opposite way.
North Yorkshire Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at about 12:20 BST on Monday.
Witnesses to the collision or who saw either vehicle prior to the crash are asked to contact the force.
