Local election results 2023: Labour takes control of City of York Council
Labour have taken control of City of York Council from the previous Liberal Democrat and Green Party coalition.
The Green Party lost all three of its seats on the council and Conservative group leader Paul Doughty was also voted out.
Labour won 24 seats, the Lib Dems won 19 and the Conservatives increased their numbers by winning three seats.
Labour has not held a majority on the council since 2015 and Claire Douglas will become leader of the authority.
Deputy council leader and Green Party leader Andy D'Agorne, who has been a councillor for 20 years, lost his Fishergate seat to Labour.
Labour also took the Fulford and Heslington seat, which has been held by previous council leader and Lib Dem Keith Aspden for the past 20 years.
Mr Aspden announced in March that he was standing down from the council.
Provisional turnout for the election in York was 37.8%.
