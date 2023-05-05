Hull motorcyclist dies after falling from his bike near Cayton Bay
A man has died in hospital two weeks after he fell off his motorcycle on the North Yorkshire coast, police said.
The 61-year-old, from Hull, was riding with a group of other bikers on the A165 Filey Road at around 13:25 BST on 16 April.
He is believed to have fallen from his motorcycle while trying to overtake a red car near the park and ride at Osgodby, North Yorkshire Police said.
Officers have asked anyone with information to contact the force.
