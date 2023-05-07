Stillingfleet illegal rave gives residents sleepless night
Police are investigating an illegal rave which angry village residents said had kept them awake all night.
Officers received reports of loud music, drug use and disorder involving up to 1,000 people in Stillingfleet, North Yorkshire, overnight.
One resident John, who got very little sleep, said: "I could feel my body vibrating against the noise."
North Yorkshire Police said any illegal activity would be "dealt with robustly".
John added: "I got about an hour's sleep last night. Myself and the two dogs are completely wiped out."
Craig, who lives in the village, said: "This was a big operation. There were big generators, DJ stands and a lot of drug-taking.
"People were throwing up, there were campervans, tents, people sprawled out, it was pretty much madness."
North Yorkshire Police said a significant number of officers had been sent to the site, including police drone pilots.
Music equipment was removed on Sunday afternoon, while a large number of officers remained at the scene as attendees left, police said.
The force said such events "cause huge distress and disruption to the local community and also put attendees themselves at risk".
