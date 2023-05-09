Stillingfleet: Men held over illegal rave bailed by police
Nine men have been arrested in connection with an illegal rave in a village in North Yorkshire.
Residents at Stillingfleet, near York, complained of loud music, drug use and disorder in the area late on Saturday evening.
A large number of officers were deployed to disperse up to 1,000 people on Sunday.
The arrested men, all aged in their 20s and 30s, have been released on bail, North Yorkshire Police said.
A number of vans containing music equipment were also seized, a police spokesperson added.
