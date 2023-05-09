North Yorkshire skateboard record attempt abandoned after injury
- Published
A skateboarder who aimed to break two world records said his dream "turned into a nightmare" after being forced to abandon his attempt.
Ryan Swain wanted to set the furthest distance travelled on a board in 12 hours and 24 hours at Elvington Airfield near York on Monday.
He was forced to end his challenge due to a hamstring injury.
Despite the setback, Mr Swain covered 90 miles (144km) and raised thousands of pounds for mental health charities.
The current world records are 124 miles (200km) in 12 hours and 261.8 miles (422km) over 24 hours.
Mr Swain, from Malton, said: "We just got hit with everything and the dream turned into a nightmare - the weather, the adverse conditions."
"The first three hours were amazing then this rain hit, making the conditions very wet and very slippery.
"Then there was two or three millimetres of surface water and 15mph winds.
"And then, about six hours in, I felt my hamstring rip."
The 32-year-old continued for a few more hours but eventually realised he could do himself some long-term damage and took the decision to stop.
Mr Swain, who has adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), said he was determined to use his love of the sport to raise awareness of neurodiversity and mental health disorders.
"The main idea was to raise awareness, which it has done massively," Mr Swain said.
"I've got into this thing now and I believe I can definitely do it - no doubt about that.
"I was heartbroken and I cried like crazy at the end, just because I wanted it so badly.
"But what we've achieved is enormous enough as it is, and I'm very thankful to everyone that got involved."
He added that he intended to try the challenge again at a later date.
