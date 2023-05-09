Dog dies after jumping from car hit by rocks in York
A dog died after jumping from its owner's car window when the vehicle was targeted by people throwing stones.
A silver Skoda Karoq being driven on Huntington Road in York at about 15:50 BST on Saturday was hit by rocks thrown from a bridge.
The car's tyre blew as a result and, when the driver pulled over, the dog jumped from the vehicle, police said.
The pet was hit by an oncoming car and was killed. North Yorkshire Police has appealed for information.
The force asked for dashcam footage or for any witnesses who saw anyone throwing stones from the iron footbridge to contact officers.
