Villagers raise thousands to recreate church clock
- Published
A "much-loved" Victorian clock has once again taken pride of place on a church tower after villagers raised thousands of pounds to recreate the timepiece.
Residents came together to fund the project at St Bartholomew's Church in Arkendale, near Knaresborough.
They raised £7,000 to make new clock faces, with gold leaf-gilded dials which match the original.
Councillor Robert Windass said the project would ensure the clock remained "at the heart of our community".
Mr Windass, who represents the Boroughbridge and Claro division on North Yorkshire Council, said he was "delighted to join the community in celebrating the long-awaited unveiling of the church clock".
"It has been a joint effort to pull this off and I'm proud to have contributed some of my locality budget to such a worthwhile cause," he added.
As part of the restoration the clock's mechanism was overhauled to make sure it would run for many years to come.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Council said a significant amount of funding came from local sponsors and donations through a Sponsor a Numeral Campaign.
The warden of St Bartholomew's Church, Robyn Cox, added: "It's a new moment in time at St Bartholomew's where the community came together with support from grant-funding bodies and local businesses to restore the clock dials and mechanism.
"It was a project we started to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of our beloved late Queen Elizabeth II."
