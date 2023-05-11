CCTV released in York drink spiking investigation
A woman needed hospital treatment after a suspected drink spiking in York.
Police said the incident, which happened in the Yates Wine Lodge on Church Lane, left the woman, aged in her 30s, requiring medical assistance.
North Yorkshire Police have now released an image of a man in connection with the incident, which happened on 6 May at 19:00 BST.
The force believe he may have information and asked anyone who recognises him to contact them.
