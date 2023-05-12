North Yorkshire arrests after badger dies in dog attack
Five men have been arrested in North Yorkshire after a badger was found dead following a dog attack.
North Yorkshire Police said officers had responded to reports of suspicious activity in a field near Kilburn at about 01:00 BST on Friday.
They arrived to find the men at the side of a road and a badger being attacked by one of two dogs.
The men, from Stockton-on-Tees, fled the scene but were later arrested in a village near Thirsk, police said.
They were arrested on suspicion of wilfully killing a badger and remained in custody for questioning, a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
The two dogs were taken to a secure location to be looked after and a 4x4 vehicle was seized, they added.
The force urged anyone who spotted suspicious activity in rural areas, such as high-powered torches being used in unexpected locations, to report it.
