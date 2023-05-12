North Yorkshire: Warning to dog owners over sheep worrying
- Published
Farmers and police are urging dog owners to keep their animals on a lead after a spate of sheep worrying cases.
North Yorkshire Police said 39 sheep in the county had died so far this year after being attacked or scared by dogs.
Officers said in some circumstances a farmer could shoot a dog if it was causing distress to livestock and could not be controlled.
They added that sheep worrying could result in a maximum fine of £1,000 for dog owners.
Rebbeca Wilson, who farms near Boroughbridge, said every farmer would have been affected by dog attacks on livestock, or would know someone who had been.
"I think if you look at the financial impact it came to nearly £2m last year, so that's telling in itself," she said.
Sgt David Lund, from the North Yorkshire Police's rural task force, said the issue was a major one and dog owners needed to be aware of the possible consequences.
"Some of the powers that farmers have if that dog is still worrying the livestock, if it's chasing it around causing it distress, then the farmer can actually shoot the dog.
"This is very distressing for both the owner and the farmer."
He said since Covid there had been a significant rise in the number of dog owners visiting the countryside and many needed educating.
"It is about making sure they are aware what the legislation is and the message I really want to get out is 'put the dog on a lead', it is that simple."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.