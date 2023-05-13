Remains found on Filey beach were not human remains - police
Bones found on a beach in a North Yorkshire seaside resort were not human, police have said.
North Yorkshire Police closed Filey beach after officers were alerted to the discovery of potential human remains at about midday on Saturday.
However, the force later said the bones had been confirmed as belonging to an animal.
The beach was cordoned off while investigations took place, but has since reopened, a spokesperson added.
