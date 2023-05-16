Arrest after car thief tracked by owner's mobile in York
- Published
A stolen car was tracked down by police following its location transmitted by a phone inside the vehicle.
The Citroen C1 was stolen after a man jumped behind the wheel when the owner popped into a York restaurant on Saturday evening.
North Yorkshire Police officers were able to track the victim's phone as the car travelled on the A19 near Easingwold, about 13 miles away.
A 17-year-old was later arrested on suspicion of theft.
The car's owner had pulled up at Royal Spice Indian restaurant on Burton Stone Lane at about 20:45 BST.
As she entered the business, a man got in the car and attempted to drive off.
The female owner chased the car, which stopped momentarily.
As she tried to open the door, the vehicle was driven off and the woman fell, injuring herself.
Police tracked the car using the woman's phone, which was still inside the car, and spotted it close to Easingwold.
The male driver jumped out and ran away.
Police said they arrested a teenager in nearby Crayke a short time later.
Officers have asked for information from anyone who saw the theft take place or saw the vehicle being driven on the A19.
