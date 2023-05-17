New delays for Harrogate and Knaresborough leisure centres
The opening of two leisure centres in North Yorkshire has been delayed again and both will cost more than expected.
Harrogate Hydro closed for an £11.8m refurbishment in April last year and was due to re-open by this summer.
But North Yorkshire Council said that had now moved to August, with the cost of renovation having gone up to £13.5m.
Knaresborough's new leisure centre, due to open in the summer, would now open in November, with costs having risen from £17m to £17.6m, the council said.
The opening of the new site had been put back "due to an unavoidable delay involving the new electrical supply to the building", according to North Yorkshire Council.
In addition, the existing Knaresborough pool, which was due to be demolished once the town's new facility opened, would be closed now to keep "costs as low as possible", the authority added.
The Hydro in Harrogate, which will be renamed Harrogate Leisure and Wellness Centre when it re-opens, has been beset by delays since it shut for refurbishment.
It was originally due to open in April this year, but that was later pushed backed to May and then again to the start of summer.
The council said the opening had now been further delayed because "unanticipated issues with the building" had been found during the construction.
Urgent work included improvements to the fire protection of the steel frame, the addition of new wall restraints and the replacement of corroded steelwork, it added.
The council said the new centre would have a 4,305 sq ft (400 sq m) fitness centre, new sauna and steam room, improved reception and cafe, as well as an overhaul of gym and swimming facilities.
Meanwhile, Knaresborough Leisure and Wellness Centre, which is being built next to the current Knaresborough Pool, would include a six-lane 82ft (25m) pool, activity pool with flume, sauna and steam room, fitness suite and studio, spin studio, café, electric car charging points and bicycle storage.
Councillor Simon Myers, executive member for culture, arts and housing, said: "Unfortunately, refurbishment projects often uncover historic issues that need to be resolved.
"But by carrying out the work now, the building can conform to the latest legislation, be as energy efficient as possible and allow people to keep fit and active for many years to come."
