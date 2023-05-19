Scarborough Big Ideas by Sea festival focuses on 'big issues'
- Published
A festival aimed at coming up with fresh ideas to protect shorelines and the environment has returned to Scarborough for a third year.
Big Ideas by the Sea promised talks and activities on "big issues that should concern everyone", organisers said.
People have been invited to help carry out an archaeological project in the town as part of the gathering.
The 10-day event, running until 2 June, bills itself as the North's leading environmental and arts festival.
Speakers include BBC arts and media correspondent David Sillito, who is originally from Scarborough, and members of environmental charity Surfers Against Sewage.
As part of the event, up to 1,076 sq ft (100 sq m) of land will be excavated near St Mary's Church to search for any evidence showing the occupation of the area during the Roman period.
A touring storytelling tent will also visit Filey Library, Westway Open Arms, Eastfield and Scarborough Castle, with the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust offering hour-long guided "Dinosaur Footprints" fossil walks.
The 2023 event, which is funded by Yorkshire Coast BID, will "bring together professional speakers, leading thinkers, academics and creative people from science, the arts, education, business, technology and the environment".
"We set out to explore, debate and champion positive change related to the big environmental issues that concern us all on a personal, local, global and intergenerational level," a festival spokesperson said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.