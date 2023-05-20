Organisation aims to preserve Ripon's military heritage
- Published
A new organisation has been launched to preserve Ripon's military heritage ahead of a major housing development.
The Ripon Military Heritage Trust (RMHT) wants to protect and preserve several buildings under threat of demolition.
Plans to build 1,300 homes on Ministry of Defence (MoD) land in the city were narrowly approved in February.
RMHT, which also wants to develop a military heritage centre, said the area played a key role during World War Two.
The site, which includes Deverell Barracks, Claro Barracks and Laver Banks, is due to be vacated by the military in 2026.
Government housing agency Homes England's application was passed by the former Harrogate Borough Council on the casting vote of the committee chairman.
Councillors had been urged to defer the scheme until a strategy was in place to protect some of the buildings, including two training bridges and a prefab World War Two hut.
The barracks were built as a convalescence camp for troops during World War One. Thousands of servicemen were housed there, including famed poet Wilfred Owen.
The Royal School of Military Engineering was evacuated to Ripon in 1940, meaning the site played a significant role in training combat engineers during World War Two.
Army bomb disposal training was also centralised in the city in the early part of the war and a delegation of US army personnel were trained at the site.
The trust said its first aim was to preserve some of the remaining structures. but said it also wanted to research and preserve the city's military links.
RMHT chairman Guy Wilson said: "Ripon has a long and rich military heritage, but its key role in helping secure the liberation of Europe in the Second World War and then maintain it has been largely forgotten."
He said the site contained a number of "unique and very rare" military buildings and structures that were worth preserving.
Homes England has previously said it is willing to work with organisations over the issue of buildings of historical interest.
