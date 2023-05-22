Investigation into car and train collision at Pickering level crossing
- Published
A crash involving a car and a train at a level crossing will be investigated by an independent organisation, a heritage railway has confirmed.
Police said the collision on the crossing at Yatt's Road, Newbridge, near Pickering in North Yorkshire, took place just after 14:00 BST on Sunday.
The car driver was seriously injured but North Yorkshire Moors Railway said no passengers or crew were hurt.
The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) is to investigate the incident.
A generator wagon on the rear of the train was struck by the car at the crossing, a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) said.
They said the safety of staff and passengers was "always our priority" and that "as with all such accidents" the incident would be investigated by the RAIB.
The RAIB independently investigates accidents to improve railway safety.
Images from the scene showed a damaged car being removed from the level crossing.
The road reopened at about 17:00 BST on Sunday, North Yorkshire Police said.
