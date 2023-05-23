Tighter rules for York holiday lets to be discussed
A meeting to discuss tighter rules for holiday lets in York is due to be held in the city later this week.
The meeting's host, York MP Rachael Maskell, has raised concerns about the impact of short-term lets on residents.
Measures to be discussed at the consultation on Thursday include a registration scheme and planning permission to open a holiday home.
One owner said while he supported stricter rules, he added that holiday lets were vital to the local economy.
John Wright, who has let out a property in Bishopthorpe Road since April 2018, said he had only ever had one complaint.
He said that if the proposed new rules were "properly thought through" then they would be "most welcome".
However, he added: "Obviously any barriers for entry are always going to be an issue for entrepreneurs trying to set up a business.
"What we wouldn't want is things going to planning committees and consultations."
York Central Labour MP Ms Maskell is sponsoring a new law to licence short-term and holiday let homes.
Speaking in the House of Commons last year, she said there were about 2,000 Airbnbs in her constituency, with many rented out as "party houses".
In response, Airbnb said the majority of UK hosts rented out their property "for just two nights a month on average to boost their income".
"Airbnb welcomes regulation and has already put forward proposals for a national register that will give local authorities the information they need to regulate home sharing effectively," a spokesperson said.
Mr Wright said it was important to remember the role holiday lets played in the city's economy.
"In Bishy Road, where my holiday let is, there are bars and artisan bakeries where people visiting with expendable income spend their money," he said.
"There has become a co-dependency with those shops and holiday lets to ensure there is a flourishing local economy."
Last week, York's new council leader, Labour's Claire Douglas, said she was "committed" to extending licensing of landlords and ensuring Airbnbs and short-term holiday lets "aren't as prolific in the city as they currently are".
She added that in some areas of York, they were currently "quite dominant".
