RAF Menwith Hill: Expansion plans for Harrogate spy base
There are plans to build new buildings and roads at a spy base near Harrogate.
RAF Menwith Hill gathers electronic intelligence and is operated by US and UK staff.
A request for EIA Screening Opinion, which comes before a full planning application, has been submitted to North Yorkshire Council to put new structures up at the northern side of the base.
The work would include a new administration block and access roads.
There would also be a refuelling bay, footpaths, a small car park and a secure perimeter fence surrounding the facilities.
The 500-acre site was established in 1954 to act as a "communication intercept and intelligence support service" for both the UK and America.
It features 37 giant radomes, or "golf balls", which protect antennas from the weather.
Hundreds of personnel from a number of international intelligence bodies, including staff from the UK's Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) and America's National Security Agency (NSA), operate from the base.
