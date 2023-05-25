Witness appeal after woman hurt in crash near Ripon
- Published
Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in North Yorkshire which left a women seriously injured.
The crash, between a white Citroen car and a white Volkswagen Crafter van, happened on Limekiln Bank at Studley Roger, near Ripon, at about 14:00 BST on Monday, North Yorkshire Police said.
The female driver of the Citroen was taken to hospital for treatment.
Anyone with dashcam footage, or who saw either vehicle before the collision, has been asked to contact police.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.