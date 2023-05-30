York Lord Mayor's Walk partially closed for gas pipe repairs
- Published
Drivers in York are being warned to expect delays as a main route in the city centre is partially closed for three weeks for gas pipe repairs.
Work is due to start on Lord Mayor's Walk on Tuesday, with traffic management measures put in place, Northern Gas Networks said.
Cars will be diverted through the Groves, but lorries will be directed on to Huntington Road and Haxby Road.
A spokesperson for the gas company apologised for inconvenience caused.
The work was necessary as old metal pipework needed to be replaced with more durable plastic pipes, they added.
'Essential scheme'
Scott Kitchingman, business operations lead for Northern Gas Networks, said it was "vital" the company carried out the work "to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of York".
"We want to assure residents and road users we will be working hard to complete this essential scheme as safely and as quickly as possible," he added.
Customers affected by the gas repair works would be visited by an engineer, Mr Kitchingman said.
As a result of the work, parking will not be permitted on Lord Mayor's Walk between 30 May and 18 June.
However, drivers with parking permits will be allowed to use Monk Bar car park for free.
Meanwhile, the northbound lane from Monkgate to Gillygate will be shut from 12 June to 18 June and Penley's Grove Street will be temporarily reopened as a diversion.
