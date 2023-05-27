Richmond: Police appeal for peace at beauty spot

Confiscated alcoholNorth Yorkshire Police
Police seized around 200 bottles of alcohol, gas canisters and sound systems in Richmond in July 2022

Police have issued a warning to visitors to a popular North Yorkshire beauty spot about their behaviour over the Bank Holiday weekend.

North Yorkshire Police said Richmond Falls was used "like an Ibiza nightclub", by revellers on England's hottest-ever day last year.

Hundreds of bottles of alcohol were confiscated, with arrests made and dispersal orders issued.

The force said it would not tolerate antisocial behaviour at the site.

North Yorkshire Police
Many people travelled from as far afield as County Durham and Middlesbrough during the 2022 heatwave, officers said

Insp Martin Metcalf of Richmondshire Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "There is a currently a Public Space Protection Order in place and we will be out on patrol to enforce the order if we need to.

"Anyone who is in possession of alcohol within the area is likely to lose it."

Insp Metcalf said "gallons of drink" was seized at the site last year and warned "yours is likely to go the same way if we believe you are in breach of the order".

He said "considerate and responsible" visitors to the Richmond Falls area would be "welcomed".

However, he said the force would not tolerate unruly behaviour, which was "often committed by large groups who travel in from other areas and behave with no respect for the community they're visiting".

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.