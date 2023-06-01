York road crash: Driver dies after Kingsland Terrace collision
- Published
The driver of a car involved in a crash in York has died, police have said.
Emergency services were called to Kingsland Terrace at 09:46 BST on Thursday, following reports of a collision.
Officers investigating the incident said the possibility the driver's death was related to a medical episode had not been ruled out.
The road was closed while emergency services worked at the scene and reopened at about 14:00 BST.
A police spokesperson said: "Police, fire and ambulance were all in attendance.
"Sadly, the driver of one of the vehicles involved has since died."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.