Jasmine Harrison: Record-breaking swimmer to sail solo around the world
- Published
The youngest woman to row the Atlantic alone has announced her next challenge - to sail solo around the world.
Jasmine Harrison completed the 3,000-mile row aged 21 in 2021. The following year she was the first woman to swim the full length of the British Isles.
The swimming teacher, from Thirsk, North Yorkshire, has now revealed plans to take part in 2025's Mini Globe Race.
She said: "I first learnt about the race almost two years ago and it sounded awesome.
"It's going to be so exciting going around the world solo."
Ms Harrison, now 24, will be one of 30 competitors who leave the Caribbean island of Antigua alone in a 19ft (5.8m) yacht and head westwards around the planet.
The challenge covers a total of 23,500 miles (37,820km) and takes in stops such as Panama, Tahiti, Fiji, Darwin and Cape Town.
On her last challenge, which began in July 2022, Ms Harrison swam between four and 12 hours a day.
The epic adventure saw her being stung multiple times on her face and hands by jellyfish, was followed by a shark and had to dodge military exercises.
She took on the challenge to support two charities - marine conservation charity Sea Shepherd UK and Surfers Against Sewage - but also to inspire others.
Ms Harrison has since worked as a motivational speaker for global companies, at award ceremonies and in schools.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.