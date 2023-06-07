Northallerton: Traffic concerns over new housing estate plan
Residents have objected to revised plans for a new housing estate on a greenfield site in North Yorkshire.
Developer Newett Homes hopes to build houses near Yafforth Road in Northallerton, with plans being considered by North Yorkshire Council.
The scheme would see up to 42 homes built, almost a third of which are promised to be affordable housing.
But objectors said it would add dozens of vehicles to "considerable traffic" in the local area.
Residents who live nearby said vehicles already caused obstructions at the Ben Hyde Way and Blackthorn Road junctions, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
"This would cause more danger to pedestrians and road users trying to avoid parked cars already obscuring sight lines on a family estate," one local said.
Another objector wrote: "Whilst not being the worst place for housing, we already have had a large number of developments in Northallerton, and use of wild and agricultural areas does not recognise the need for maintained and enhanced bio-diversity."
A transport study submitted alongside planning documents indicates the number of additional vehicle trips could be "accommodated within the local highway network".
"The transport statement concludes that there are no reasons on highways or transport grounds why the development should not be granted planning permission," it reads.
