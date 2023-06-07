York named top university in Yorkshire and the Humber
The University of York has been placed top of a guide of universities in Yorkshire and the Humber.
The Complete University Guide's league tables for 2024 placed the University of Sheffield second and the University of Leeds third.
In the national league tables, York was in 16th place, an improvement of four places on the guide for 2023.
The guide aims to offer prospective students information to help choose where to study.
The Complete University Guide said York's ranking reaffirmed its status as "a leading institution renowned for its exceptional teaching and ground-breaking research".
Professor Amanda Chetwynd, chair of the guide's advisory board, said: "The rankings show just how high the standards are among Yorkshire and the Humber's top universities."In addition to ranking universities by the quality of the education and courses they offer, the guide also includes other details such as the cost of living and crime rates in the area.
The University of Leeds had been placed top regionally in 2023's guide.
Nationally in the 2024 guide it is in 22nd place, a drop of six places, while the University of Sheffield is placed 20th, an improvement of eight places.
Other institutions in the region also saw an improvement in their national ranking, with Leeds Beckett ranked 66th, a rise of 40 places on the list.
The guide said it was important students looked in further detail than just the overall ranking.
It pointed to Sheffield Hallam, 63rd on the list, but ranked second nationally for Health Studies and sixth for Land and Property Management, while Bradford, which is ranked at 105, is second nationally for Paramedic Science.
