York drink spiking inquiry: Police release CCTV image
- Published
Police have issued an image of a man they want to speak to after a suspected drink spiking incident in York.
The incident took place in the Slug and Lettuce on Swinegate at about 23:00 BST on 8 April.
Police said the victim received hospital treatment after becoming ill rapidly after they were approached by a man in his early 20s at the bar.
Officers believe the man in the CCTV image might have information which could assist their investigation.
