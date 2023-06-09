North Yorkshire PC sacked after lying about arrests during vetting
A North Yorkshire Police officer who lied about being arrested and made further false declarations during his vetting process has been sacked.
A misconduct hearing heard PC Christopher Ryan Hudson had been arrested twice in 2006 for setting a gazebo on fire and kicking a door.
He omitted details of arrests when applying for jobs at West and North Yorkshire Police in 2016 and 2017.
The hearing on 2 June concluded this amounted to gross misconduct.
The hearing in Northallerton also heard about Mr Hudson's association with a convicted criminal. The man, known only as Person A, was serving six years in prison for robbery.
When asked about him, Mr Hudson stated it was "purely someone whom I know by name from my youth".
However, it emerged Mr Hudson had visited him several times at HMP Wealstun, near Wetherby, between 2012 and 2014, described him as "a friend" and called him to wish him a happy birthday.
'Number of acts of dishonesty'
Mr Hudson further failed to mention three siblings when asked to provide details of family members during the vetting process and did not declare that he had been subject to county court judgments.
Chief Constable Lisa Winward, who chaired the hearing, found Mr Hudson's dishonesty amounted to gross misconduct and said there was evidence that suggested his omissions had been deliberate.
In her conclusion, she said: "[Mr Hudson] has leadership responsibilities as a tutor constable and this case does not relate to a minor isolated omission of a single strand of information on the officer's vetting forms but a number of acts of dishonesty that have been continued throughout the investigation."
Mr Hudson, who did not attend the hearing or offer any mitigation, was dismissed without notice and placed on the barred list.
