Whitby Old Town Hall renovation plans submitted
- Published
A council has proposed that Whitby's Old Town Hall should be renovated and brought back into public use.
The plan submitted by North Yorkshire Council would secure its structural integrity and improve its appearance.
The project has received a £1m contribution from the government's Towns Fund.
However, the council has been warned the scheme could cost an additional £500,000, meaning it might be delivered in stages.
In addition to the restoration work, the first floor and attic rooms would be developed into an art gallery and studio for resident artists, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
The market square outside the Old Town Hall, which is still regularly used as an outdoor market, is also set to receive upgrades in the form of level paving to improve accessibility for people with reduced mobility.
A frame structure could also be erected in the square to provide additional hooks, lighting and electricity for traders after the council expressed concerns about protecting the historic fabric of the market.
The scheme was originated by Scarborough Borough Council, which was abolished in April, and Whitby Town Council, which appointed London-based architects Burrell Foley Fischer (BFF) to develop the proposals for the Grade II listed 18th Century building.
According to a design statement prepared by BFF, aspects of the plan have received support from Historic England which commended the "sensitive approach" and "clear public benefit" of the scheme.
A meeting of the Scarborough and Whitby Area Constituency Committee on March 24 was told that the Old Town Hall and market place project did face a funding shortfall of about £500,000.
Scarborough Council's head of economic development, Alex Richards, told the meeting: "The scheme will be delivered in phases and we can deliver all of the Town Deal outputs with or without the additional funding but it would be far preferable to deliver the whole vision."
At the meeting, it was also announced that Whitby Town Council could take ownership of the Old Town Hall through an asset transfer following April's local government reorganisation.
No date for the plans to be considered have been set by the council.
