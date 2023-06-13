Hawes campsite death: Arrest after woman's body found
A man has been arrested after the body of a woman was discovered at a North Yorkshire campsite.
Emergency services were called to Bainbridge Ings, in Hawes, on Monday after staff found the woman's body inside one of the camping pods.
North Yorkshire Police said it was currently treating the woman's death as "unexplained".
A man in his 40s from Lincolnshire has been arrested in connection with her death and is being held in custody.
A police spokesperson said it was an "isolated" incident and that the woman's family had been informed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
