North Yorkshire parents warned of suspension risk for vaping pupils
A group of North Yorkshire headteachers have written to parents warning pupils face suspension if they are in possession of an e-cigarette.
As with tobacco products, retailers cannot sell vaping items to people under the age of 18.
But there are concerns usage in schools is growing, with a note sent to parents to "raise awareness of key issues".
One school said it decided "collective action and community response was the best way forward" to tackle the issue.
The letter, which is endorsed by Boroughbridge High School, Harrogate College and Harrogate Grammar School, reads: "We all remind students of our respective behaviour policies and when students have been found in possession of a prohibited item, a strong sanction is always applied, including the risk of suspension."
It also offers advice and links for parents who may be concerned about their child's use of e-cigarettes.
Speaking to BBC Look North, Neil Renton, headteacher at Harrogate Grammar School, said the move came about as it was "a community issue" rather than solely a schools problem.
"We were aware of schools in the south of England which grouped together and we thought that was a good idea," he said.
"We felt if we could come together and come up with a shared piece to raise awareness in the community and give information to parents, we thought collective action and community response was the best way forward."
A recent BBC investigation found that illegal vapes confiscated from school pupils in Kidderminster contained far higher levels of lead, nickel and chromium than deemed safe.
UK governments are planning steps to reduce vaping among under-18s, including tighter rules on how vaping products are marketed and promoted.
Staff at the grammar school reported usage among pupils had increased in the last three years.
"You've got these products that look like they are for children and may look exciting and enthralling," Mr Renton added.
