York: Traffic warning due to Ouse Bridge closure
Motorists in York city centre have been warned to expect delays after police cordoned off a bridge over the river Ouse.
Police along with the fire and ambulance services were called to Ouse Bridge at about 03:00 BST.
The force said it had responded after "several reports of a concern for safety of a woman in the area".
A full road closure is in force on the bridge and motorists and pedestrians have been advised to avoid the area.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "As at 07:30 officers remain at the scene and the area remains closed.
"This is an ongoing incident and members of the public are asked to avoid the area and take alternative routes.
"Thank you for your understanding."
Bus operator First York confirmed all its services which normally passed over the bridge had been diverted.
