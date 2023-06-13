Ripon: Child airlifted to hospital after being hit by car outside school
A six-year-old child has been airlifted to hospital after being hit by a car outside a primary school in North Yorkshire.
The collision happened at around 08:50 BST on Tuesday outside Fountains CofE Primary School in Grantley, near Ripon.
Police said the child was struck by a light blue Hyundai i10 which was being driven towards Sawley, Harrogate.
The child suffered serious leg injuries and was airlifted to Middlesbrough's James Cook Hospital for treatment.
The driver of the car was spoken to at the scene and was assisting officers with their inquiries, according to North Yorkshire Police.
Anyone with information about what happened, or with dashcam footage from the scene at around the time of the crash, has been asked to get in touch with the North Yorkshire force.
