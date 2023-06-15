Man bailed over woman's Hawes campsite death
A man who was arrested in connection with the discovery of a woman's body at a North Yorkshire campsite has been released on bail, police have said.
Officers were called to the site at Bainbridge Ings in Hawes at 15:00 BST on Monday after staff found the body inside one of the camping pods.
The woman's death was being treated as "unexplained", police said.
The arrested man, in his 40s and from Lincolnshire, had been released on conditional bail, officers added.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the force was not yet in a position to confirm the woman's identity, but her family had been informed.
Anyone with information which could be helpful to the investigation has been asked to contact police.
