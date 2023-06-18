Cost of living: Mum and daughter in York offer prom dress loan scheme
- Published
A mum and her daughter in York have set up a scheme to help people borrow a dress for their end-of-school prom.
Dani England said she wanted to ensure everyone could enjoy the events without worrying about the expense at a time many were struggling financially.
She and her daughter Megen have helped about 15 young women in the area since May.
The pair said they have about 80 dresses ready to loan in a variety of styles and sizes.
"We lend out prom dresses, free of charge, for anybody who needs a prom dress and are struggling financially," Dani England said.
She said they did not want anyone to miss out on prom because of the cost.
Megen England has been taking part in beauty pageants for several years and will be a finalist in this year's Miss Teen Great Britain in October.
The 17-year-old said they had been trying to think of something they could do to help people, when they had the idea of using her old gowns.
"We have a lot of dresses from all of my pageants and going to different events to offer to other people as I am not going to wear them again.
"Other girls can come and take these dresses away and bring them back once they are finished and hopefully we can keep doing that for as long as possible."
The cost of school-run events like proms has been highlighted by a number of organisations.
The Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) report on the Cost of Having Fun at School in 2022 said some leavers' celebrations were costing families more than £200, which posed a significant challenge for lower income parents.
Kate Anstey leads CPAG's Cost of the School Day programme and said some schools have come up with ways of limiting the costs.
"Some have set up prom shops with donated dresses and suits, and some are looking at alternatives to proms such as movie nights or karaoke."
She said with many families struggling it was important schools and the wider community take an approach which meant every child could "celebrate this special occasion".
The England's prom dress loan scheme has grown since it began and they have started receiving donations of dresses to add to their supplies.
Dani England said they had a good range of sizes and most colours and styles.
"We just wanted to help in our community and try to make it nice for other people to be able to feel beautiful and attend prom," she said.
They have helped 15 girls find a dress in the last six weeks, the majority from the York area.
"It is quite an exciting experience, they come with their mum normally," Dani England said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.