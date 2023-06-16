A1(M) crash: Major roads closed after serious crash in North Yorkshire
Two major roads in North Yorkshire have been closed after a serious crash overnight.
The A1(M) southbound at junction 44 with the A64 at Tadcaster had been shut after the crash at about 00:30 BST, National Highways Yorkshire said.
A nearby section of the A64 westbound approaching the A1(M) is also closed.
North Yorkshire Police said the closures were expected to remain throughout the morning and motorists were facing delays.
Drivers are being advised they can still access the A1(M) southbound from the A64 westbound.
A diversion is in place via the exit slip onto the A64 eastbound, which then turns back around at the Headley Bar turn-off to rejoin the A1(M) southbound.
