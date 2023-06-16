Artwork with Simon Armitage poem planned for Brimham Rocks
An artwork inscribed with a poem by the poet laureate is to be installed at a popular North Yorkshire visitor site.
The National Trust commissioned Simon Armitage to write a poem, which will be carved on two stone pillars and placed at Brimham Rocks.
The artwork is expected to expected to be installed later this month.
In a statement the trust said it shares Mr Armitage's ambitions to "raise awareness about the importance of protecting and restoring nature".
The National Trust, which owns the site near Harrogate, has been granted planning permission by North Yorkshire Council to place the two stone pillars close to an existing footpath, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
They will be inscribed with a poem, titled Balancing Act and written by Mr Armitage earlier this year.
In planning documents, a spokesperson for the National Trust said: "The site location has been purposefully selected as a means to draw people in to experience the wider landscape of Brimham beyond the visitor focus of the rocks.
"The position selected is one which is in an accessible location close to an existing footpath and an area which allows the transition from the rocks to the moorland and wider countryside to be fully appreciated."
Brimham Rocks are natural rock formations, moulded by 320 million years of movement of continents as well as ice, wind and rain.
Mr Armitage was born in the village of Marsden and lives in West Yorkshire. He is a professor of poetry at the University of Leeds and became poet laureate in 2019.
