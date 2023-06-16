Knighthood for Opera North director Richard Mantle
The long-serving director of Opera North has been awarded a knighthood in the King's Birthday Honours.
Sir Richard Mantle, from Harrogate, North Yorkshire, is to retire from the Leeds-based company on 1 December after almost 30 years in the role.
He was previously honoured with an OBE in 2013 for services to music.
Barrie Deas, from York, formerly chief executive of the National Federation of Fishermen's Organisations, is also honoured, becoming a CBE.
Sir Richard announced his retirement last year and said at the time he felt "incredibly fortunate" to have held one of the "best opera jobs in the UK and further afield".
He said to have worked with "so many talented, valued and inspiring colleagues" had been hugely fulfilling.
He joined Opera North in 1994 after previous roles as managing director at Edmonton Opera in Canada, at Scottish Opera and as deputy managing director at English National Opera.
He was appointed as a deputy lieutenant of West Yorkshire in 2012 and holds honorary doctorates from both the University of Leeds and the University of York.
Mr Deas joined the National Federation of Fishermen's Organisations (NFFO) in 1985 and became its chief executive in 1995.
He held the post until April, having announced his intention to retire in 2022.
The organisation is the representative body for the fishing industry in England and Wales and aims to provide a voice for fishermen and the wider industry.
Mr Deas is appointed CBE having previously become an OBE in 2008 for services to the fishing industry.
