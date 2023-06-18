Selby and Ainsty by-election: Conservatives name candidate
The Conservative Party has named its candidate who will stand for a vacant North Yorkshire seat.
The party announced Claire Holmes would stand in the Selby and Ainsty by-election on 20 July.
An election was triggered by Conservative MP Nigel Adams, who has held the seat since 2010, announcing on 10 June he would stand down.
The previous Conservative candidate, Michael Naughton, withdrew his nomination after a family emergency.
Mr Adams' decision to step down came shortly after Boris Johnson and Nadine Dorries also announced their resignations as MPs.
A by-election in Mr Johnson's Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat will also take place on the same date.
The Conservatives said Ms Holmes is a barrister who was selected by party members in Selby and Ainsty on Sunday.
She is a councillor for East Riding of Yorkshire Council, representing South East Holderness.
She said: "I know right now people want an MP who'll only focus on improving our local communities across Selby and Ainsty - not on political point scoring in Westminster.
"That means I will work with Rishi Sunak and the government on our five clear priorities: halving inflation, growing the economy, reducing debt, cutting hospital waiting lists and stopping the boats.
"I know these are the issues concerning people here, I share them. That's why I'll work day-in, day-out to help deliver them."
Her candidacy has been supported by Conservative Party chairman, Greg Hands MP.
In 2019, Mr Adams received 33,995 votes while Labour candidate Malik Rofidi came second with 13,858. The Liberal Democrats, Yorkshire Party and the Greens also fielded candidates.
