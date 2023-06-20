The North Yorkshire army veteran who now lives in the Tower of London
- Published
It was once a formidable prison where some of British history's most famous inmates - Guy Fawkes and Anne Boleyn among them - met bloody deaths.
But present-day inhabitants of the Tower of London face less pressing problems, according to one of its newest residents.
Army veteran Wayne Glynn took up his role as a Yeoman Warder in April.
YW Glynn said with an address that sounds like a prank, getting a takeaway delivered can be a challenge.
Yeomen, nicknamed Beefeaters, were introduced by Henry VIII in 1485 to help guard the stone fortress.
Today they perform a ceremonial role as the public face of the tower, welcoming millions of visitors a year and giving guided tours in their elaborate and much-photographed uniforms.
The 35 current Yeomen live behind the castle's walls with their families in private cottages and apartments.
"It's essentially a village within walls," said YW Glynn, one of three new recruits. "When the public leaves it's a bit of a different place, a lot quieter, but things go on - kids go to school, people's cars come in and out, you have to go get your shopping."
But there is one catch. Ordering deliveries and takeaway to a historic home means some explanation is required.
YW Glynn said: "When you give your address to someone they say, 'Can you just say that again? Is it definitely the Tower of London?' Apparently fast food can be an issue."
That, however, has not put off WY Glynn's two sons - Oliver 15, and Oscar, 11 - who he said are "absolutely ecstatic" about getting to live "in a castle".
The boys, along with WY Glynn's wife Carla, 48, will join him at the tower after he has completed a six-month probationary period.
The family previously lived at Catterick in North Yorkshire and Hurworth-on-Tees, on the border with Teesside, before moving to Washington DC in 2018.
YW Glynn, who previously worked for the British Embassy in the US, said: "I was actually in the Rotunda in the Capitol Hill building when I got the phone call from the Chief Yeoman Warder that I'd got the job. I was on a tour and the tour had stopped for me to answer the call and they did a bit of cheer when I told them.
"I'll never forgot where I was."
'Still pinching myself'
All Yeomen must have served at least 22 years in the armed forces, hold the Long Service and Good Conduct medal, and have reached the rank of warrant officer or equivalent to qualify for the rigorous applicant process.
YW Glynn served in Northern Ireland, Iraq and Afghanistan during 23 years of service.
He said he was "still pinching myself to make sure I'm not dreaming" about his new job - which saw him take part in King Charles III's coronation ceremony in May.
YW Glynn said the new Yeomen "were all very, very surprised and pleased to be to be part of it".
They wore the Yeoman uniform, unveiled in April, which features a large royal crown in red and the insignia "CIIIR" in recognition of the new king.
"And we have a cape, which is amazing," added YW Glynn.
"I've always wanted a cape since I was a little kid. I had to wait 54 years, but there you go."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.