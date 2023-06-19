Sophie Lambert: Nidd Gorge searched for missing woman
Search teams are scouring woods and a river gorge for a woman who has been missing for four days.
Sophie Lambert, 22, from Starbeck in Harrogate, was first reported missing from her home at 22:10 BST on Friday, North Yorkshire Police said.
The force said extensive house-to-house inquiries had been carried out over the weekend.
Search teams were also combing woodland and the riverside in the nearby Nidd Gorge.
Sophie is described as white, 5ft 3in, slim with long dark brown hair. She has a distinctive scar on her forehead.
CCTV footage from the day Sophie went missing shows her wearing dark trousers, a black top with a white Adidas logo along with dark shoes with a white sole.
The footage shows Sophie with her hair tied back and carrying a bottle with a pink lid.
Late on Sunday, police said: "The response to the appeal has been excellent with helpful information being passed to our officers.
"Please keep supporting the appeal and keep reporting any potential sightings and information that could assist in bringing Sophie home safe and well."
North Yorkshire Police urged anyone with information or possible sightings to get in touch.
