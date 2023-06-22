Jogger attacked by 'out of control' dog in York - police
A jogger has been left with injuries to his back and arm after an attack by an "out of control dog" in York, North Yorkshire Police said.
The dog, thought to be an Alsatian-cross, was off its lead when it attacked the man, who was running on Knavesmire, towards Tyburn, on 17 June.
Despite wearing a muzzle, the dog still managed to cause injuries to the man.
Police searching for the dog and its owner have released a picture of a woman they want to speak to.
The force described the attack, which happened at about 06:20 BST, as "frightening" and said the dog was said to be "out of control".
The animal was with a dark-haired woman thought to be aged around 35 to 45.
